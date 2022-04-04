Ollie's Bargain Outlet rallies after Wells Fargo turns bullish

Wells Fargo upgraded Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) to an Overweight rating from Neutral with a positive view on its positioning in retail.

The firm thinks concerns around Ollie's 2022 guidance and model overall remain, but believe the reward well outweighs the downside risk at the current share price, especially with the retailer seen able to thrive in a tougher consumer backdrop.

Analyst Edward Kelly: "The story has admittedly been ugly, but we expect momentum to turn positive in the coming quarters. The close-out buying environment, which we believe has been the company's biggest sales issue, looks poised to improve. Supply chain missteps appear to have been corrected and should provide additional upside. We also see OLLI as uniquely positioned to benefit from growing consumer headwinds, especially if traditional retail has overcorrected on inventory."

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) is expected to achieve its 2022 guidance that most investors view as aggressive, which would bolster the Wells Fargo bull case.

Wells Fargo assigned a price target of $65 to rep more than 50% from Friday's closing price.

Shares of OLLI rose 2.80% premarket to $44.05 vs. the 52-week trading range of $37.67 to $98.58.