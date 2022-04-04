Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares have lost ~31% in the pre-market Monday after the clinical-stage biotech announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposed a partial clinical hold on its TakeAim Leukemia Phase 1/2a study.

The open-label, single-arm trial was designed to evaluate the company’s oral IRAK4 kinase inhibitor emavusertib, as monotherapy and in combination with azacitidine or venetoclax in relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

The setback followed the death of an R/R AML patient who experienced, among other conditions, rhabdomyolysis, which was previously found to be a dose-limiting toxicity of emavusertib.

With the partial clinical hold in place, the company will not enroll new patients for the trial. The FDA has requested data on the fatality, as well as safety, efficacy, and other data from the trial, including the company’s decision on the Recommended Phase 2 Dose for emavusertib.

In addition, Curis (CRIS) has moved to pause enrollment of new patients in the Phase 1/2 open-label study for emavusertib in patients with B-cell malignancies subject to a resolution on partial hold on the TakeAim Leukemia study.

In December, Seeking Alpha contributor, Bret Jensen wrote: Curis (CRIS) “has been public for some two decades and has yet to get anything significant across the finish line resulting in FDA approval.”