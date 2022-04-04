Digihost reports milestone of 1 EH/s in hashrate, announces bitcoin dividend policy
- Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) announced a new dividend policy wherein it expects to declare dividends payable to shareholders in either BTC or cash in the future, at the choice of shareholders.
- Throughout 1Q22, the company continued to make progress on the deployment of the 10.6K M30S and M30S+ miners it acquired last year.
- "With more than half of those miners currently in operation we have more than doubled our hashrate from 415 PH at year-end 2021 to ~1 EH/s today, which at current network difficulty equates to ~4.25 coins/day on a run rate of over 120 coins mined per month," Chairman and CEO Michel Amar commented.
- In March 2022, the company mined 75.24 BTC increasing total holdings to 797.47 BTC valued at ~$36.3M as of Mar.31, 2022 (based on BTC price of $45.5K).
- Ethereum holdings stood at 1,000.89 ETH valued at ~$3.3M as of Mar.31, 2022 (based on ETH price of $3.3K).
- As of Mar.31, 2022, total digital asset inventory value consisting of BTC and ETH of ~$39.6M.
- In 2021, Digihost operated at an average hashrate of ~275PH, producing an adj. EBITDA of $14.01M in the process; it expects a 1.5 EH/s average hashrate in 2022 which is ~5.5 times the Digihost’s average hashrate in 2021.