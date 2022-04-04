Glatfelter promotes Ramesh Shettigar as SVP, CFO & Treasurer
Apr. 04, 2022 7:27 AM ETGlatfelter Corporation (GLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) announced that Ramesh Shettigar, Vice President, ESG, Investor Relations & Corporate Treasurer, will be promoted to the role of SVP, CFO & Treasurer, effective May 6, 2022.
- Mr. Shettigar’s appointment follows the resignation of Samuel L. Hillard, the Company’s current SVP, CFO, effective May 6, 2022, as he pursues a new career opportunity with an early-stage technology company.
- The Company noted that Mr. Hillard’s departure is not related to Glatfelter’s operations, financial reporting, or controls.
- Prior to his departure, Sam will be participating in the Company’s 2022 first-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, May 3 and the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 5.