Apr. 04, 2022

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) said it reached an amended agreement to provide pressure pumping services to Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) for the rest of 2022 and possibly through 2023; financial details are not disclosed.

The deal extends ProPetro's pressure pumping services agreement with Pioneer that began in 2018 in connection with the company's acquisition of Pioneer's pressure pumping services assets.

Pioneer will pay ProPetro "certain fees, including a service fee invoiced by well or by pad and calculated based on the equipment and other services provided to Pioneer."

In its latest earnings report, ProPetro reported a larger than expected Q4 loss while revenues rose 59% Y/Y to $246M.

