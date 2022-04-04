Perrigo launches $500M private debt offering
Apr. 04, 2022 7:35 AM ETPerrigo Company plc (PRGO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO) has launched a private offering of $500M of senior notes due 2030 through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries, Perrigo Investments, LLC and Perrigo Investments Capital, Inc.
- Net proceeds together with cash on hand and borrowings under the term loan facilities of previously-announced syndication of new senior secured credit facilities will be used to finance the proposed acquisition of Héra SAS and to refinance certain existing indebtedness of the company and its subsidiaries, including its outstanding term loan facility, its 4.00% senior notes due 2023 and its 5.1045% guaranteed senior notes due 2023.