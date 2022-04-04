Comfort Systems USA acquires Atlantic Electric

Apr. 04, 2022 7:37 AM ETComfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) has acquired Atlantic Electric, LLC, and its related subsidiary, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and with operations in South Carolina and Western North Carolina.
  • Atlantic was founded in 1969 and performs electrical contracting for customers in various South Carolina markets, as well as installation of airport runway lighting in the Southeast.
  • Initially, Atlantic is expected to contribute annualized revenues of ~$50M, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of ~$5M.
  • Brian Lane, Comfort Systems USA’s CEO, commented, "Atlantic Electric and its affiliated companies bring us well-established reputations and capabilities in important Carolina markets, as well as expertise in industrial markets including runway lighting capabilities across the Southeast."
  • The addition is expected to make a neutral to slightly accretive contribution to earnings per share in 2022 and 2023.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.