Comfort Systems USA acquires Atlantic Electric
Apr. 04, 2022 7:37 AM ETComfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) has acquired Atlantic Electric, LLC, and its related subsidiary, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and with operations in South Carolina and Western North Carolina.
- Atlantic was founded in 1969 and performs electrical contracting for customers in various South Carolina markets, as well as installation of airport runway lighting in the Southeast.
- Initially, Atlantic is expected to contribute annualized revenues of ~$50M, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of ~$5M.
- Brian Lane, Comfort Systems USA’s CEO, commented, "Atlantic Electric and its affiliated companies bring us well-established reputations and capabilities in important Carolina markets, as well as expertise in industrial markets including runway lighting capabilities across the Southeast."
- The addition is expected to make a neutral to slightly accretive contribution to earnings per share in 2022 and 2023.