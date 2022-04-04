Ontario launches regulated iGaming and sports betting market

Flutter Entertainment's (OTCPK:PDYPY) FanDuel Group launched a fully integrated real money online gaming experience for residents and visitors to Ontario, Canada.

The debut of the FanDuel Sportsbook app and the FanDuel Casino app in Ontario, Canada coincides with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario launching its highly-anticipated regulated market for single-game sports betting on Monday.

Other sports betting and iGaming companies expected to launch operations in Ontario include PointsBet (OTCQX:PBTHF), BetMGM (MGM, OTCPK:GMVHF), Rush Street Interactive's (RSI) BetRivers, Caesars Sportsbook (CZR), DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Penn National Gaming (PENN) via theScore. Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) has a deal to supply local iGaming and sports betting operators with its player account management platform. Genius Sports (GENI) recently obtained the rights to commercialize the Canadian Football League’s official data worldwide. Gambling.com Group (GAMB) plans to provide marketing services for licensed online sports betting/iGaming operators and Sportradar Group (SRAD) has also received permission to operate in Ontario. Paysafe (PSFE) is live and supporting private iGaming operators with payments in the Canadian province.

The launch comes on the same day as the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Game and shortly in front of MLB Opening Day. It is also only about 10 weeks until the beginning of the Canadian Football League.

Sports betting and iGaming stocks are on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.