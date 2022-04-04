Fluor (NYSE:FLR) said Monday that Japan Bank for International Cooperation purchased a preferred equity position in NuScale Power for $110M, in a deal that values NuScale at ~$1.9B.

Japan NuScale Innovation, a special purpose investment entity that includes JBIC, JGC Holdings Corp. and IHI Corp., is expected to hold 8%-9% of NuScale.

Fluor will continue to hold a majority interest in NuScale and assist in achieving full commercialization and perform work to advance the Carbon Free Power Project in Idaho.

The investment "further validates the successful 11-year, $1.3B private-public partnership of Fluor, NuScale and the U.S. Department of Energy," Fluor CEO David Constable said.

Fluor's plans to invest outside of the traditional oil and gas sector, building a portfolio of projects involved in energy transition, high-demand metals and infrastructure, merit a Strong Buy, Alephbe Investments wrote earlier this year in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.