Japan Bank for International Cooperation buys $110M stake in Fluor's NuScale

Apr. 04, 2022 7:47 AM ETFluor Corporation (FLR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Model of atom and elementary particles. Physics concept. 3D rendered illustration.

vchal/iStock via Getty Images

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) said Monday that Japan Bank for International Cooperation purchased a preferred equity position in NuScale Power for $110M, in a deal that values NuScale at ~$1.9B.

Japan NuScale Innovation, a special purpose investment entity that includes JBIC, JGC Holdings Corp. and IHI Corp., is expected to hold 8%-9% of NuScale.

Fluor will continue to hold a majority interest in NuScale and assist in achieving full commercialization and perform work to advance the Carbon Free Power Project in Idaho.

The investment "further validates the successful 11-year, $1.3B private-public partnership of Fluor, NuScale and the U.S. Department of Energy," Fluor CEO David Constable said.

Fluor's plans to invest outside of the traditional oil and gas sector, building a portfolio of projects involved in energy transition, high-demand metals and infrastructure, merit a Strong Buy, Alephbe Investments wrote earlier this year in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.