1911 Gold Corporation appoints Carmen Amezquita as CFO
Apr. 04, 2022 7:52 AM ET1911 Gold Corporation (AUMBF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- 1911 Gold Corporation (OTCQX:AUMBF) has appointed Carmen Amezquita, CPA, CA, as CFO of 1911 Gold Corporation effective April 1, 2022.
- Carmen has extensive experience in the resource sector, having served as the CFO and Corporate Controller for mining companies with both producing mines and exploration properties.
- In connection with her appointment as CFO, Carmen has been granted 150K options to purchase common shares of the company pursuant to the company's share option Plan.
- Such options have an exercise price of $0.38/share and expire on April 1, 2027.
- The options vest as to one-third immediately and one-third after the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant.