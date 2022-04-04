1911 Gold Corporation appoints Carmen Amezquita as CFO

Apr. 04, 2022 7:52 AM ET1911 Gold Corporation (AUMBF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • 1911 Gold Corporation (OTCQX:AUMBF) has appointed Carmen Amezquita, CPA, CA, as CFO of 1911 Gold Corporation effective April 1, 2022.
  • Carmen has extensive experience in the resource sector, having served as the CFO and Corporate Controller for mining companies with both producing mines and exploration properties.
  • In connection with her appointment as CFO, Carmen has been granted 150K options to purchase common shares of the company pursuant to the company's share option Plan.
  • Such options have an exercise price of $0.38/share and expire on April 1, 2027.
  • The options vest as to one-third immediately and one-third after the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant.
