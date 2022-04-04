Lilium stock gains as it begins flight testing in Spain

Apr. 04, 2022 7:57 AM ETLilium N.V. (LILM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) has begun the next phase of flight testing in Spain with its 5th generation technology demonstrator, Phoenix 2.
  • The company plans to extend the flight envelope through full transition and high-speed flight over the coming months.
  • The company also intends to introduce an additional demonstrator aircraft, Phoenix 3, which is scheduled to arrive in Spain for first flight this summer.
  • Phoenix 3 is expected to significantly accelerate the flight test campaign, allowing Lilium to increase learnings and reduce program risks.
  • Daniel Wiegand, Co-Founder and CEO of Lilium said: “We are excited to have kicked off our next phase of flight testing in Spain. This step takes us even closer to reaching our goal of creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, low noise regional air mobility.”
  • Shares up 5.4% premarket.
