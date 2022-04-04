Crocs falls after Loop Capital turns cautious with downgrade to hold

Loop Capital Markets cut its rating on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Hold from Buy after saying it would rather wait on the sidelines for clarity from the retailer on normalized growth and margin rates.

The firm lowered its 2022 and 2023 EPS estimates on Crocs (CROX) to below the consensus marks due to the uncertainty in the macro mix.

Analyst Laura Champine: "Though we think the Hey Dude acquisition may accelerate the overall growth rate given CROX’s ability to sell the brand into its legacy distribution we think investors will wait for proof points before stepping into the shares. We are tweaking sales estimates lower near-term on Europe weakness and longer-term on conservatism as we too are unclear on how much Crocs may have 'overearned' during the Covid crisis. We are cutting gross margin significantly, as we are skeptical of Crocs' ability to continue to raise prices without a reversion to more normalized promotions."

Champine and team slashed the price target on Crocs (CROX) to $80 from $150.

Shares of Crox (CROX) fell 2.01% premarket to $74.21.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating in Crocs (CROX) stepped down to Hold from Buy on February 17.