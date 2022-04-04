Blackstone Products reports Q4 results ahead of planned merger with SPAC Ackrell
Apr. 04, 2022 8:04 AM ETAckrell SPAC Partners I Co. UNIT (ACKIT), ACKIU, ACKIWBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Blackstone Products, outdoor griddle maker that is to go public in SPAC deal with Ackrell Partners I Co. (NASDAQ:ACKIT), has come up with the preliminary estimates for fourth quarter on Monday.
- The company reported revenue of $143M (+108% Y/Y), taking full-year's revenue to $484M (+65% Y/Y).
- 4Q21 Gross Profit of $34M (+192% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA has increased to $29M from $2M a year ago.
- “Consumers continue to demonstrate their enthusiasm and love for our innovative griddle products and outdoor cooking accessories, which is exemplified by strong revenue and EBITDA growth," said Blackstone's Founder and CEO Roger Dahle.
- Full-year Adjusted EBITDA rose 120% Y/Y to $70M.
- In the recent business updates, Blackstone highlights its opening of new automated second U.S. warehouse in Logan, UT.
- “Blackstone continues to be successful and gain momentum even in the face of supply chain disruptions that have impacted numerous industries and many of our competitors,” added Dahle.
- As announced on Dec. 23, 2021, Outdoor griddle maker Blackstone Products agreed to go public through SPAC Ackrell Partners I Co. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ACKIU) in a deal that gives the combined company an enterprise value of $900M.
- The deal is expected to close in Q2 and Blackstone is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker "BLKS." The combined company is expected to be led by Roger Dahle, founder and CEO of Blackstone.