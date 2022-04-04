National Health Investors collected 78.4% of March contractual cash
Apr. 04, 2022 8:09 AM ETNational Health Investors, Inc. (NHI), WELLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) agreed to defer ~$1.9M in March rent for five operators; also agreed to abate ~$1.7M in March rent including ~$1.5M for Bickford.
- The company collected 78.4% of contractual cash due for March; remaining balance is comprised of 5.8% in rent abated for Bickford, 7.3% in deferrals related to five other tenants and 8.5% in unpaid rent related to the legacy Holiday properties.
- For Bickford Senior Living, NHI restructured master leases on the Bickford portfolio wherein the former agreed to pay annual cash rent of $28M; NHI is underway process of disposing of five underperforming Bickford properties for estimated gross proceeds of ~$38M and expects that these will be largely completed in 2Q22.
- In March 2022, NHI transitioned an assisted living community in Pennsylvania from Bickford to a triple net lease with IntegraCare which is a new relationship for NHI.
- Regarding its Welltower (NYSE:WELL) settlement agreement and Holiday Retirement transition update, the company transitioned a Holiday assisted living community in Florida to an existing master lease with Discovery and sold one Holiday property for ~$3.2M in gross proceeds.
- The company disposed one assisted living community in Tennessee in March for ~$8.6M in gross proceeds.
- It is also under negotiations to dispose of eight underperforming senior housing communities for estimated gross proceeds of ~$65.3M expected to be completed in 2Q22.