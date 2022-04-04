While JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) could lose about $1B over time due to its direct exposure to Russia, Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon told shareholders in his annual letter that he's more worried about the Ukraine-Russia conflict's "secondary and collateral effects on so many companies and countries."

Due to the elevated risks, JPMorgan's (JPM) management teams has been working "to be prepared for the unpredictable," he wrote.

Dimon also provides his input on what the U.S. government should do regarding Ukraine, including ramping up sanctions against Russia and formulating a Marshall Plan to ensure energy security for the U.S. and its allies.

As for what's coming up for JPMorgan (JPM) itself, Dimon warned investors that the bank will be required to hold 2% more common equity Tier 1 capital as a as result of U.S. implementation of G-SIB (globally systemically important banks) requirements. The extra capital required creates "extra drag" on its return on equity, "effectively reducing whatever our ROE would be by approximately 15%," he said.

Stock buybacks will be lower because it needs to retain more capital as required by regulators and because of recent acquisitions the bank has made. (Dimon, though, argues against the regulation for boosting its capital reserves.)

As the company had previously disclosed, total expenses will increase by ~$6B this year, with ~$2.5B of that related to people, reflecting inflationary and competitive labor markets.

The $3.5B of additional incremental investments include ~$1B for new branches, bankers and certain marketing expenses; ~$700M "incremental investment" expenses related to acquisitions; additional investment in its consumer expansion that it's not specifying; and a little less than $2B for technology, R&D and operations.

JPMorgan (JPM) stock has drifted down 0.7% in premarket trading on Monday.

Recall that expenses were a key topic in Q4 earnings calls at banks.

