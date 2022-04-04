Spine Injury Solutions acquires Bitech Mining
Apr. 04, 2022 8:10 AM ETSpine Injury Solutions, Inc. (SPIN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Spine Injury Solutions (OTCQB:SPIN) has acquired Bitech Mining Corporation, a revolutionary renewable energy technology solution provider for the cryptocurrency mining industry.
- Bitech offers a patented Tesdison core technology involving high efficiency power generation via self-charging system solution to replace costly ASICs in the cryptocurrency mining industry and significantly reduce exorbitant electricity bills.
- Upon closing of the share exchange pursuant to the SEA, the Company’s board appointed Dr. Benjamin Tran as its new Chairman of the board and its CEO, Mr. Michael Cao as a new member of the board and Robert Brilon as its CFO.
- Pursuant to the closure of the share exchange, all existing shareholders of Bitech together will hold ~96% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock upon conversion of the Series A Preferred Stock that was issued by the Company.
- Bitech’s planned revenue model is a 5-pronged revenue ecosystem including (1) initial set up fees, (2) system building services, (3) cryptocurrency production revenue sharing, (4) mass production sales of smaller scale systems using the Tesdison Technology, and (5) royalty fees from non-cryptocurrency businesses that use the Tesdison Technology.
- The company plans to change its name to Bitech Mining Corporation in the near future to reflect its new business line.