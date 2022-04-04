GE Healthcare wins FDA approval for anesthesia delivery software
Apr. 04, 2022 8:19 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- GE Healthcare, the healthcare business of GE (NYSE:GE), announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the pre-market approval (PMA) for its End-tidal (Et) Control software for general anesthesia delivery.
- With the approval, the company plans to launch its Aisys CS2 Anesthesia Delivery System with Et Control in the coming months in the U.S.
- The technology, already approved for use in Europe, can lower operating room costs by as much as 25% compared to manual delivery methods by cutting anesthetic agent waste.
- The FDA approval of Et Control software was based on results from the U.S.-based MASTER-Anesthesia Trial, which was designed to assess its safety and efficacy against conventional anesthetic gas delivery methods during general anesthesia.
- Read about a strategic collaboration between GE Healthcare and Amazon Web Services for AI and cloud-based imaging solutions.