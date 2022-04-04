Mattel moves some key manufacturing to Mexico from Asia

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) has moved a significant part of its supply chain closer to the U.S. with an expansion of a plant in northern Mexico plant. The site will be Mattel's largest manufacturing hub.

In the past, Mattel has relied on Asian factories in China, Malaysia, and Vietnam to produce its many of its toys.

In a move aimed to lowering long-term costs, the toy giant spent about $50M to expand its northern Mexico plant after closing two factories in Asia and a plant in Canada. The expanded Mexican factory produce some of Mattel's (MAT) top-selling toy brands, including Mega Bloks products. Another strategic point is that the Mexico plant is fairly close to Mattel's second-largest distribution center, which is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Mattel (MAT) execs said the plant decision was four years in the making and part of an overall "Capital Light" manufacturing strategy.

"Being able to have product close to your consumer and not having to transport it from Asia, that’s going to be more profitable and more competitive when you take costs into account," stated Mattel Latin America Managing Director Gabriel Galvan.

