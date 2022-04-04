TravelCenters of America acquires two locations for $45M
Apr. 04, 2022 8:20 AM ETTravelCenters of America Inc. (TA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) completes the purchase of $45M travel centers located in Virginia, Petro Raphine and TA Lexington.
- The company stated Monday that it expects to realize "significantly more" cashflow from owning these locations than as franchise locations and forecasts these locations will generate approximately $9M of site-level EBITDA in 2023.
- The Petro Raphine site is currently under renovation to add 170 new truck parking spaces, which on completion is said to be one of the nation’s largest travel centers based on its nearly 900 truck parking spaces.
- “Located along a busy and strategic highway corridor which serves professional truck drivers, four-wheel travelers and the local communities, we expect these sites to exceed our minimum return thresholds. With the size and breadth of offerings at Petro Raphine, we are adding a flagship location to our company-owned sites and will also benefit from the experienced managers at these locations joining our company," commented TravelCenters of America 's CEO Jonathan Pertchik.
- Stock is up 2% in premarket trading.