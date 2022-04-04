Acme Tools buys Fargo Tractor assets from Titan Machinery

Apr. 04, 2022 8:22 AM ETTitan Machinery Inc. (TITN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Acme Tools has completed an asset purchase agreement, acquiring Fargo Tractor assets from Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN).
  • The tools and equipment retailer acquired the new assets for Kubota, Cub Cadet, Grasshopper and Woods products from Fargo Tractor.
  • Acme Equipment, a division of Acme Tools focusing on equipment brands, has been approved as the new Kubota dealer for the Fargo/Moorhead region in North Dakota and Minnesota.
  • The current Acme Tools store in Fargo, North Dakota, will initially provide sales and service for the area. Construction of a new 28,000 sq ft Acme Equipment facility near the store will begin this year.
