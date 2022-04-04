Elon Musk grabbed the spotlight in Monday's pre-market trading. News that the world's richest person has taken a sizable stake in Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) sent that stock surging by nearly 25%.

Meanwhile, Musk's Tesla (TSLA) made headlines as well, edging slightly higher in pre-market action after releasing Q1 deliveries data. In other news, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) also gained ground before the opening bell, thanks to a bullish comment from an analyst.

Looking to the downside, Starbucks (SBUX) edged lower in pre-market trading, as founder Howard Schultz returned to his former CEO role and announced a suspension of the company's stock repurchase plan.

Gainers

Twitter (TWTR) jumped more than 24% in pre-market trading on news that Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% stake in the company. The position, which is described as passive, takes the form of nearly 73.5M shares of the social media giant held by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust.

Musk has criticized TWTR policies recently, tweeting in late March: “Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?"

Musk was also in the news through his electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA). The company revealed that it has delivered 310K vehicles in Q1, slightly less than the official analyst consensus of 312K.

However, Wedbush Securities explained that experts had become worried about the delivery figures, leading to a lower whisper number. In addition, analyst Dan Ives estimated that up to 25K units were pushed out into Q2 due to logistical and factory issues.

In response to the deliveries figure, TSLA advanced nearly 1% in pre-market trading.

Elsewhere in the market, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) climbed more than 4% before the opening bell, bolstered by an analyst's upgrade. Wells Fargo increased its rating on the discount closeout retailer to Overweight from Neutral.

Wells Fargo argued that the risk/reward profile for the stock is favorable at these levels. The firm also noted that OLLI could benefit from a tough consumer backdrop, as inflation forces buyers to seek out bargains.

Decliner

Starbucks (SBUX) lost ground in pre-market action, after newly returned CEO Howard Schultz announced that the company would suspend its stock buyback program. "This decision will allow us to invest more into our people and our stores," Schultz said.

Schultz, the coffee shop chain's founder, is coming back to the company's helm after previous CEO Kevin Johnson announced his retirement. Schultz holds the CEO title on an interim basis, while the firm seeks out a permanent replacement.

To keep up with Wall Street's biggest winners and losers throughout the session, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.