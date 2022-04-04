Bank of America deploys record $250B in sustainable finance capital last year

Apr. 04, 2022 8:25 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Bank of America

E_Y_E/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) said Monday that it mobilized and deployed a record ~$250B in sustainable finance activity in 2021.
  • The achievement came after the lender in April revealed its $1.5T by 2030 sustainable finance goal in an effort to drive environmental and social change in line with the 17 United Nations sustainable development goals.
  • Furthermore, the bank last year set a goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in financing activities, operations and supply chain before 2050. It also underwrote $47.1B in ESG-themed bonds on behalf of more than 182 clients.
  • "Our sustainable finance focus is long-standing and continues to play a catalytic role in scaling our environmental transition and inclusive social development goals across the globe," said Paul Donofrio, vice chair of BofA. "As a financial institution, we are leveraging the power of our size, expertise and the capital markets to mobilize more investments and financings to address these global challenges and opportunities."
  • Previously, (Dec. 7, 2021) Bank of America issued its second equality progress sustainability bond for $2B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.