Bank of America deploys record $250B in sustainable finance capital last year
Apr. 04, 2022 8:25 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) said Monday that it mobilized and deployed a record ~$250B in sustainable finance activity in 2021.
- The achievement came after the lender in April revealed its $1.5T by 2030 sustainable finance goal in an effort to drive environmental and social change in line with the 17 United Nations sustainable development goals.
- Furthermore, the bank last year set a goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in financing activities, operations and supply chain before 2050. It also underwrote $47.1B in ESG-themed bonds on behalf of more than 182 clients.
- "Our sustainable finance focus is long-standing and continues to play a catalytic role in scaling our environmental transition and inclusive social development goals across the globe," said Paul Donofrio, vice chair of BofA. "As a financial institution, we are leveraging the power of our size, expertise and the capital markets to mobilize more investments and financings to address these global challenges and opportunities."
- Previously, (Dec. 7, 2021) Bank of America issued its second equality progress sustainability bond for $2B.