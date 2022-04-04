SPI Energy soars after strong 2021 sales, raising 2022 revenue forecast

Apr. 04, 2022 8:25 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) +29.9% pre-market after reporting FY 2021 net sales rose 17% to $162M and guiding for FY 2022 revenues of $200M-$220M.

The renewable energy company previously had projected full-year revenues of $190M-$210M.

"Our residential solar business is expected to remain a primary revenue driver in 2022, with EV sales accelerating as the year progresses, ultimately helping to drive overall revenue to $200M-$220M for the year," Chairman and CEO Xiaofeng Peng said.

SPI Energy recently announced plans plans to expand solar module manufacturing capacity at its Sacramento, California, facility to 1.1GW.

