Equinix raises $1.2B via fourth green bond offering
Apr. 04, 2022 8:26 AM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) has priced $1.2B of 3.90% senior green notes due 2032 in its fourth green bond offering.
- The green bonds will be used to help advance the company's longstanding commitment to sustainability leadership and reducing its environmental impact.
- The offering is expected to close on April 5, 2022.
- The company used treasury locks to hedge a significant portion of interest rate risk associated with the issuance of the green bonds, which resulted in a cash gain of $58.4M and will be reported ratably over the term of the debt, reducing the effective coupon on the bonds to 3.35%.
- The company will have approximately $4.9B of green bonds issued including the current one, making it the fourth largest global issuer in the investment grade green bond market.
- The company intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the green bonds to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, recently completed or future Eligible Green Projects.
- Keith Taylor, Chief Financial Officer, Equinix said, "We are proud that Equinix is now the fourth largest issuer of green bonds globally. With the capital generated from this financing, we will continue to strengthen our longstanding environmental commitments while aligning our sustainability strategy with our capital needs."
- The company will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m. E.T.