Apollo Global raises $4.6B for Hybrid Value Fund II's second closing
Apr. 04, 2022 8:27 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Apollo Global Management's (NYSE:APO) Hybrid Value business has closed its second flagship fund after raising ~$4.6B, more than 40% higher than its first fund that raised $3.3B in 2019.
- Apollo Hybrid Value Fund II, which seeks to provide flexible equity and debt capital solutions to companies, received strong support from new and existing limited partners, the company said.
- "We believe that our funds offer attractive, downside-protected returns that are differentiated from traditional private credit and private equity exposures," said Rob Ruberton, Apollo (APO) partner and co-head of Hybrid Value.
- The team has committed more than $1B of HVF II to-date, including preferred equity investments in WR Grace, Behavior Interactive, and Global Schools Group.
- In February, Apollo's (APO) Hybrid Value committed to invest $125M in Hero FinCorp Limited, a non-banking financial company in India.