Apollo Global raises $4.6B for Hybrid Value Fund II's second closing

Apr. 04, 2022 8:27 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Businessman working on laptop, business concept

ra2studio/iStock via Getty Images

  • Apollo Global Management's (NYSE:APO) Hybrid Value business has closed its second flagship fund after raising ~$4.6B, more than 40% higher than its first fund that raised $3.3B in 2019.
  • Apollo Hybrid Value Fund II, which seeks to provide flexible equity and debt capital solutions to companies, received strong support from new and existing limited partners, the company said.
  • "We believe that our funds offer attractive, downside-protected returns that are differentiated from traditional private credit and private equity exposures," said Rob Ruberton, Apollo (APO) partner and co-head of Hybrid Value.
  • The team has committed more than $1B of HVF II to-date, including preferred equity investments in WR Grace, Behavior Interactive, and Global Schools Group.
  • In February, Apollo's (APO) Hybrid Value committed to invest $125M in Hero FinCorp Limited, a non-banking financial company in India.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.