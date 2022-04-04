Red Cat rallies on subsidiary Teal Drones securing order for Golden Eagle drone units
Apr. 04, 2022 8:29 AM ETRed Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Red Cat (OTCQB:RCAT) rallied 20.5% higher premarket after its subsidiary Teal Drones secured an order for 15 Golden Eagle drone units, plus spares and training, from a NATO member country that has committed them to deployment in the Ukraine.
- "Since the war in Ukraine began, we have seen strong interest in the Teal drone platform from numerous European countries. Defense budgets within Europe have risen seemingly overnight due to the need to support this current invasion, as well as the desire to be prepared for future geopolitical conflicts. Many countries and military units are recognizing the strategic benefit of having an adequate baseline inventory of drone units that can be invaluable in reconnaissance and surveillance on the front lines," CEO Jeff Thompson commented.