OrthoPediatrics to acquire MD Orthopaedics
Apr. 04, 2022 8:30 AM ETOrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is set to acquire orthopedic device company MD Orthopaedics in a transaction valued up to $19.6M.
- The consideration will include an upfront cash payment of $8.2M and $8.9M in company stock, with an additional $2.5M in restricted stock which vest after three years.
- MD Orthopaedics will serve as a specialty bracing platform company within OrthoPediatrics Trauma & Deformity business.
- The acquisition covers MD Orthopaedics' its bracing product lines and the patented Mitchell Ponseti Ankle-Foot Orthosis system for the treatment of clubfoot.
- OrthoPediatrics plans to leverage the MD Orthopaedics organization to develop several new innovative products that address the large unmet needs for specialty bracing within the pediatric orthopedic market.
- The business will help expand OrthoPediatrics' Total Addressable Market by an estimated $600M.