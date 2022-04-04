Ashford secures $100M corporate financing
Apr. 04, 2022 8:34 AM ETAshford Inc. (AINC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ashford (NYSE:AINC) has secured new $100M loan facility to pay off its existing term loan and for general corporate purposes.
- It comes at 7.35% plus LIBOR for a term of five years with 3 one-year extension options.
- The company told it has drew down $50M on the loan and has the option to draw the additional $50M over the next 24 months.
- "By paying off our previous term loan and having access to additional capital, we are well-positioned to continue to capitalize on the growth we are seeing across the hospitality industry," commented Monty J. Bennett, Ashford's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.