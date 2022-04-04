Aemetis acquired $2M property for Carbon Zero projects
Apr. 04, 2022 8:37 AM ETAemetis, Inc. (AMTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) acquired an 8.5-acre property on Faith Home Road for $2 million, located approximately 1/4 mile from the Aemetis Keyes renewable ethanol plant.
- The corner property is a strategic location for operations supporting the company's Carbon Zero projects, including dairy renewable natural gas and carbon capture and sequestration.
- The property’s location and level terrain allow for easy access to the Aemetis Keyes facility and major transportation infrastructure.
- Aemetis Carbon Zero products include negative carbon intensity fuels that can be used in passenger and cargo vehicles including trucks, buses and airplanes to replace petroleum products.
- Shares trading 1.7% higher premarket.