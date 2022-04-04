Aemetis acquired $2M property for Carbon Zero projects

Apr. 04, 2022 8:37 AM ETAemetis, Inc. (AMTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) acquired an 8.5-acre property on Faith Home Road for $2 million, located approximately 1/4 mile from the Aemetis Keyes renewable ethanol plant. 
  • The corner property is a strategic location for operations supporting the company's Carbon Zero projects, including dairy renewable natural gas and carbon capture and sequestration.
  • The property’s location and level terrain allow for easy access to the Aemetis Keyes facility and major transportation infrastructure.
  • Aemetis Carbon Zero products include negative carbon intensity fuels that can be used in passenger and cargo vehicles including trucks, buses and airplanes to replace petroleum products.
  • Shares trading 1.7% higher premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.