Precigen stock rises 13% on FDA fast track status for PRGN-3006 to treat blood cancer
Apr. 04, 2022 8:40 AM ETPrecigen, Inc. (PGEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted fast track designation to Precigen's (NASDAQ:PGEN) PRGN-3006 to treat patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
- The company said PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T is a multigenic autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell treatment.
- The company noted that PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T has shown a favorable safety profile to date with no dose-limiting toxicities or neurotoxicity, and has demonstrated dose-dependent in vivo expansion and durable persistence.
- PGEN +13.22% to $2.57 premarket April 4