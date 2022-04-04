Precigen stock rises 13% on FDA fast track status for PRGN-3006 to treat blood cancer

Precigen, Inc. (PGEN)

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted fast track designation to Precigen's (NASDAQ:PGEN) PRGN-3006 to treat patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
  • The company said PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T is a multigenic autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell treatment.
  • The company noted that PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T has shown a favorable safety profile to date with no dose-limiting toxicities  or neurotoxicity, and has demonstrated dose-dependent in vivo expansion and durable persistence.
  • PGEN +13.22% to $2.57 premarket April 4
