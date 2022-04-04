IQ, FUTU and PGEN among pre market gainers
- Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) +48% as PRX–102 for Fabry disease equals Sanofi's Fabrazyme in trial.
- SPI Energy (SPI) +28%.
- Twitter (TWTR) +20% Trump SPAC Digital World sinks on report two Truth Social executives left, Musk takes Twitter stake.
- Red Cat Holdings (OTCQB:RCAT) +18% Teal Drones secures purchase order for golden eagle drone Units from NATO member country for deployment in Ukraine.
- Precigen (PGEN) +15% receives fast track designation for PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
- Star Equity Holdings (STRR) +14% KBS Builders wins $9M contract to manufacture four dormitories for a college in New England.
- Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) +13%.
- Inozyme Pharma (INZY) +11% positive preliminary data from phase 1/2 clinical trial of INZ-701 in patients with ENPP1 deficiency.
- Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) +10%.
- KE Holdings (BEKE) +10%.
- Camtek (CAMT) +10% cheers Q1 revenue ahead of estimates led by strong order flow.
- Zhihu (ZH) +9%.
- TMC the metals (TMC) +9%.
- Dada Nexus (DADA) +9%.
- Gores Guggenheim (GGPI) +9%.
- Pinduoduo (PDD) +9% China confirms plans to change audit rules on overseas listings.
- Bilibili (BILI) +9% AMC tops Communications weekly gainers again as it looks to branch out.
- Aterian (ATER) +9%.
- Enservco (ENSV) +8%.
- UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) +7%.
- Dingdong (DDL) +7%.
- Team (TISI) +7%.
- iQIYI (IQ) +7%.
- Tuya(TUYA) +7%.
- Futu Holdings (FUTU) +7%.