Apr. 04, 2022

Traders At The Chicago Mercantile React To Weekend"s Financial News

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) average daily volume ("ADV") rose 12% to 24.4M contracts in March, according to the company's Monthly market statistics.
  • In a backdrop of one of the biggest bond routs in decades, interest rate ADV of 12M contracts increased 22% Y/Y in March. 30-day Fed Fund futures ADV surged 314%; 5-year U.S. Treasury note options ADV jumped 70% and; 2-year U.S. T-note futures ADV gained 53%.
  • As commodity prices rise to historically high levels, Energy ADV rose 8% to 2.4M contracts. Chicago SRW Wheat options ADV soared 136%; Corn options ADV increased 62% and; Micro Gold futures ADV drifted higher by 57%.
  • Previously, (March 2) CME Group ADV climbed 19% in February.
