Citizens Financial Group sets April 6 for completing Investors Bancorp deal
Apr. 04, 2022 8:45 AM ETISBC, CFGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is expecting to close its previously announced acquisition of Investors Bancorp (ISBC) on April 6, after receiving the needed regulatory approvals for the transaction.
- In late March the company said it expected to complete the deal, which will bolster its presence in the New York and Philadelphia regions, by mid-April.
- Citizens Financial (CFG) stock is rising 0.6% in premarket trading.
- In July, Citizens (CFG) agreed to acquire Investors Bancorp (ISBC) in a stock and cash deal valued at ~$3.5B at the time.