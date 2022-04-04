Citizens Financial Group sets April 6 for completing Investors Bancorp deal

Apr. 04, 2022

  • Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is expecting to close its previously announced acquisition of Investors Bancorp (ISBC) on April 6, after receiving the needed regulatory approvals for the transaction.
  • In late March the company said it expected to complete the deal, which will bolster its presence in the New York and Philadelphia regions, by mid-April.
  • Citizens Financial (CFG) stock is rising 0.6% in premarket trading.
  • In July, Citizens (CFG) agreed to acquire Investors Bancorp (ISBC) in a stock and cash deal valued at ~$3.5B at the time.
