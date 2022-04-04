Eguana enters into a $10M loan agreement with Western Technology Investment
Apr. 04, 2022 8:48 AM ETEguana Technologies Inc. (EGTYF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Eguana Technologies (OTCQB:EGTYF) enters into a loan agreement for general working capital for up to $10M on April 1, 2022, with Silicon Valley based Western Technology Investment.
- The loan has first priority over all assets of the company and its material subsidiaries.
- During the week of April 4, 2022, the company intends to draw $5M.
- An additional $5M is available through August 31, 2022, upon the company achieving revenue of at least C$14M between May 1, 2022 and July 31, 2022, and the company having unrestricted cash of C$10M at the time of the draw.