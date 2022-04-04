Atlantic Lithium surges after disclosing takeover interest

Apr. 04, 2022 8:51 AM ETAtlantic Lithium Limited (ALLIF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Lithium abstract concept

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Atlantic Lithium (OTCPK:ALLIF+15.4% in London trading after saying it has received unsolicited inquiries in recent months from multiple parties interested in buying all or part of the company, and appointed Canaccord Genuity as financial advisor to assess the inquiries.

The lithium explorer also said it is considering a secondary listing on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Atlantic Lithium shares recently raced to an all-time high after the miner increased the resource estimate for its Ewoyaa spodumene lithium project in Ghana.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.