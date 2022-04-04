Atlantic Lithium (OTCPK:ALLIF) +15.4% in London trading after saying it has received unsolicited inquiries in recent months from multiple parties interested in buying all or part of the company, and appointed Canaccord Genuity as financial advisor to assess the inquiries.

The lithium explorer also said it is considering a secondary listing on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Atlantic Lithium shares recently raced to an all-time high after the miner increased the resource estimate for its Ewoyaa spodumene lithium project in Ghana.