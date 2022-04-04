GM is expected to make a big announcement on plant investments by Canada

The Canadian federal government and Ontario's provincial government will both invest in two General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) plants in Ingersoll and Oshawa, according to Reuters. The investments are expected to be in the multi-billion dollar range.

A major announcement is scheduled to be made later on Monday morning at GM vehicle test track in Oshawa.

The Detroit automaker had previously announced that the Oshawa plant would be converted to making BrightDrop EV600 commercial delivery vans.

A broad plan from General Motors (GM) is to have the capacity to build one million electric vehicles in North America by the end of 2025.

General Motors Company (GM) confirmed earlier this year that both Walmart and FedEx plan to add thousands of electric delivery vans produced by the company's BrightDrop subsidiary to their fleets.