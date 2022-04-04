Athersys falls on partner’s update for MultiStem therapy in ARDS

  • Development-stage biotech, Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is trading ~11% lower in the pre-market on Monday after announcing that its partner, HEALIOS K.K., has delayed plans to seek regulatory approval for MultiStem cell therapy for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in Japan.
  • The decision followed the discussions held by Japanese biotech with the country’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) on its application, which is based on data from the Phase 2 ONE-BRIDGE study.
  • While the regulator did not disagree with the conclusions of the trial, it has requested additional data to support the approval.
  • “As a result of the guidance from the PMDA, Healios does not currently plan to apply for approval in Q2 2022,” Athersys (ATHX) said.
  • Despite the ongoing discussions, an application for approval is unlikely to take place in the current fiscal year, the company added.
  • Positive topline data from the ONE-BRIDGE study propelled Athersys (ATHX) shares last August.
