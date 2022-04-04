Sharing Economy down 14% as subsidiary enters JV with Suzhou Su Xin Rui Shi Technology
Apr. 04, 2022 8:54 AM ETSharing Economy International Inc. (SEII)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- 3D Discovery Co, a fully owned subsidiary of Sharing Economy International (OTCQB:SEII) signs a strategic framework agreement with Suzhou Su Xin Rui Shi Technology.
- Su Xin Rui Shui is a naked-eye 3D display technology research and development company, dedicated to the development and industrialization of 3D light field real-time rendering engine technology.
- The two companies will form a joint venture company to develop a Metaverse platform based on Su Xin Rui Shi's naked-eye 3D technology.
- 3D Discovery will hold 60% equity, responsible for the business promotion and business development of the Metaverse platform, and Su Xin Rui Shui will hold 40%.
- JV expected to be completed within 45 days after the agreement is signed.
- The stock drops 14% during pre-market hours.