Sharing Economy down 14% as subsidiary enters JV with Suzhou Su Xin Rui Shi Technology

  • 3D Discovery Co, a fully owned subsidiary of Sharing Economy International (OTCQB:SEII) signs a strategic framework agreement with Suzhou Su Xin Rui Shi Technology.
  • Su Xin Rui Shui is a naked-eye 3D display technology research and development company, dedicated to the development and industrialization of 3D light field real-time rendering engine technology.
  • The two companies will form a joint venture company to develop a Metaverse platform based on Su Xin Rui Shi's naked-eye 3D technology.
  • 3D Discovery will hold 60% equity, responsible for the business promotion and business development of the Metaverse platform, and Su Xin Rui Shui will hold 40%.
  • JV expected to be completed within 45 days after the agreement is signed.
  • The stock drops 14% during pre-market hours.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.