Macron calls for ban on Russian oil and coal, Germany discusses gas sanctions

Disturbing reports from Ukraine over the weekend prompted EU leaders to address the prospect of further Russian sanctions, including energy sanctions. France's Macron called for a ban on Russian oil and coal imports. While Germany's defense minister said Sunday that the EU must discuss banning the import of Russian gas. Germany's Economy Minister Habeck said if gas is unavailable, Germany could fall back on coal in the short term. Italy's minister of foreign affairs Di Maio indicated that Italy would not veto sanctions on Russia gas.

Conversely, Austria's minister of foreign affairs Alexander Schallenberg said, "Austria won't back EU embargos on Russian gas." And Swedish state-run utility Vattenfall planned to continue paying for Russian gas in Euros. While a meeting between US LNG producers and European gas consumers Thursday in Berlin showed muted interest in long-term LNG contracts, as Europeans were reluctant to commit to contracts that could set back the continent's energy transition.

Setting aside forward looking statements, several actions were taken over the weekend that will impact markets. The Yamal natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany was shut, again. Lithuania ended Russian gas purchases "from this month on" and called on the rest of the EU to do the same. Meanwhile, Latvia and Estonia began drawing on gas inventories, and stopped Russian gas purchases for the time being. In France, cold weather and reduced nuclear power resulted in the Government calling on companies and local authorities to reduce energy consumption, as power prices nearly doubled.

Since the war in Ukraine began, Western leaders have encouraged the continued flow of Russian energy to global markets. Even so, oil, natural gas, coal and power prices have hit near-record levels in Europe and around the world. To the extent increased violence in Ukraine leads to Russian energy sanctions, energy prices globally would no doubt see new records in 2022.

Investors are sure to remain focused on discussions of Russian energy sanctions. Shareholders of domestic gas producers like Equinor (EQNR), Vermillion (VET) and NRT (NRT) are positioned to benefit directly from higher European energy prices. While LNG producers like Shell (SHEL), Exxon (XOM) and Cheniere (LNG) also stand to benefit from increased gas prices. Though thermal coal producers like Whitehaven (OTCPK:WHITF), Peabody (BTU) and Alliance (ARLP) could be the biggest beneficiaries of Russian energy sanctions, as European nations fall back on coal for power generation.