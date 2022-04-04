Burford Capital announces $350M private offering

Apr. 04, 2022 9:01 AM ETBURBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Global finance and asset management firm focused on law, Burford Capital (BURannounces the planned private offering of $350M aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 by its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Burford Capital Global Finance.
  • The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Burford Capital as well as Burford Capital Finance and Burford Capital, both indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Burford Capital.
  • Net proceeds to be deployed for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment or retirement of existing indebtedness.
