Burford Capital announces $350M private offering
Apr. 04, 2022 9:01 AM ETBURBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Global finance and asset management firm focused on law, Burford Capital (BUR) announces the planned private offering of $350M aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 by its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Burford Capital Global Finance.
- The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Burford Capital as well as Burford Capital Finance and Burford Capital, both indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Burford Capital.
- Net proceeds to be deployed for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment or retirement of existing indebtedness.