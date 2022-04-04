Ardmore Shipping announces sale and time-charter back of vessels
Apr. 04, 2022 9:06 AM ETArdmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) has agreed terms for the sale of three 2008-built MR product tankers to Leonhardt & Blumberg for an aggregate price of $40M.
- Following completion of the sales and the prepayment of financing associated with the vessels, the transaction will generate net cash of ~$15M to Ardmore, which will be used for general corporate purposes.
Anthony Gurnee, Ardmore's Chief Executive Officer, commented on the announcement: "We are very pleased to work with Leonhardt & Blumberg for a sale and charter-back on three of our MR tankers. The sale is consistent with Ardmore's capital allocation policy while also maintaining our commercial scale and earnings upside. Leonhardt & Blumberg is a world-class private shipping group and an excellent industry partner for Ardmore Shipping, and we look forward to working with them on future potential business opportunities."