PhaseBio reports full results of phase 2b trial of bentracimab to reverse ticagrelor's antiplatelet activity

Apr. 04, 2022 9:11 AM ETPhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) reported complete results from a phase 2b trial of bentracimab to reverse the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor in patients presenting with uncontrolled bleeding or in need of surgery.
  • The study enrolled 205 older volunteers (50-80 years old), with 154 people receiving bentracimab and 51 receiving placebo, after all were pretreated with dual antiplatelet therapy composed of ticagrelor and low-dose aspirin.
  • The company said that bentracimab significantly restored platelet function within five minutes of administration as measured by VerifyNow PRUTest platelet function assay.
  • The primary efficacy goal of the trial was reversal of ticagrelor’s inhibition of platelet function in actively treated patients versus placebo as measured using the point-of-care test VerifyNow.
  • The company said there were no drug-related serious adverse events or thrombotic events in the trial and overall, bentracimab appeared to be well tolerated.
  • PhaseBio (PHAS) added that the phase 2b study was conducted concurrently with its ongoing phase 3 trial, called REVERSE-IT, of bentracimab.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.