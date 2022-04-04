PhaseBio reports full results of phase 2b trial of bentracimab to reverse ticagrelor's antiplatelet activity
Apr. 04, 2022 9:11 AM ETPhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) reported complete results from a phase 2b trial of bentracimab to reverse the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor in patients presenting with uncontrolled bleeding or in need of surgery.
- The study enrolled 205 older volunteers (50-80 years old), with 154 people receiving bentracimab and 51 receiving placebo, after all were pretreated with dual antiplatelet therapy composed of ticagrelor and low-dose aspirin.
- The company said that bentracimab significantly restored platelet function within five minutes of administration as measured by VerifyNow PRUTest platelet function assay.
- The primary efficacy goal of the trial was reversal of ticagrelor’s inhibition of platelet function in actively treated patients versus placebo as measured using the point-of-care test VerifyNow.
- The company said there were no drug-related serious adverse events or thrombotic events in the trial and overall, bentracimab appeared to be well tolerated.
- PhaseBio (PHAS) added that the phase 2b study was conducted concurrently with its ongoing phase 3 trial, called REVERSE-IT, of bentracimab.