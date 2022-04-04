The stock market is tentatively higher Monday as investors weigh interest rates and rising oil prices on concerns about more sanctions against Russia.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.5% is higher, while the S&P (SP500) -0.1% and Dow (DJI) -0.5% are down.

Twitter is helping the Nasdaq with its surge on Elon Musk taking a 9.2% stake in the company.

WTI crude is up 3%, helping Energy lead the S&P sectors.

"The European Union is considering additional economic sanctions against Russia following allegations of atrocities," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan wrote. "Unless the sanctions target energy supplies to Europe, or firms from other countries (e.g. China or India) doing business with Russia, the marginal economic impact is likely to be limited."

The yield curve remains inverted, although the gap is narrowing a little this morning.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 basis point to 2.39%, while the 2-year is down 1 basis point to 2.42%.

The market is already pricing in a Fed mistake in policy, with rate cuts now price into 2024.

"There has been plenty ink spiled on the recessionary risk signal embedded within the yield curve," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said. "Meanwhile, the narrative is that healthy sector balance sheets, including a stockpile of excess consumer savings, will foam the runway of any slowdown."

"At the same time, financial conditions have now eased to pre-invasion levels despite the implied market pricing of 2022 Fed hikes hitting their highest level One wonders if strong balance sheets have made consumers less exposed to credit conditions, attenuating the link between higher policy rates and slowing demand."

Here are the stocks making the biggest moves this morning.