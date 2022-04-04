Mastercard closes on purchase of Dynamic Yield from McDonald's
Apr. 04, 2022
- Mastercard (NYSE:MA) completed its acquisition of Dynamic Yield from McDonald's (MCD), strengthening Mastercard's range of consumer engagement and loyalty services that help brands improve their customer experiences across channels.
- With teams in Tel Aviv, New York City and around the world, Dynamic Yield serves more than 400 brands by helping them to personalize consumer experiences through individualized product recommendations, offers, and content based on a range of factors, including past purchases, page views and customer affinity profile information.
- Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
- Even after the sale, McDonald's (MCD) plans to further scale and integrate Dynamic Yield's capabilities globally and across order channels.
- Mastercard (MA) agreed in December to acquire Dynamic Yield.