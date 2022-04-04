Cenovus loses ~$1.4b on hedges, drops program going forward
Apr. 04, 2022 9:21 AM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)COPBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) released a statement ahead of the market open Monday, announcing the "suspension of its crude oil price risk management activities."
- Realized hedge losses in Q1 are expected to be CAD $970m, while positions set to run-off in Q2 are expected to lose CAD $410m, at strip prices.
- Management has maintained that the company does not "hedge" production, rather it employs a strategy to lock in profits using the company's dynamic storage assets; in any case, the risk management program is no longer needed, given the strength of the company's balance sheet and liquidity position.
- Additionally, the company plans to update corporate guidance and the shareholder return program along with Q1 results on April 27th.
- Beginning May 17th, Cenovus (CVE) will no longer be obliged to pay Conoco (COP) under an earnout structure inked alongside the acquisition of Foster Creek and Christina Lake.