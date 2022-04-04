Ford Motor U.S. sales down 25.6% in March
Apr. 04, 2022 Niloofer Shaikh
- Ford Motor (NYSE:F) reports U.S. sales declined 25.6% to 159,328 vehicles in March.
- Truck sales fell 34.4% Y/Y to 74,420 units, Cars sales down 67% Y/Y to 3,628 units, Electrified vehicles sales +16.9% Y/Y to 13,772 units and SUVs -9.4% Y/Y to 81,280 units.
- Total retail sales -30.1%: Truck -39%, Electrified vehicles -16.2% and SUV +9.4%.
- F-Series took in a new record 50,000 retail orders in March – up 38,000 over last year, while trucks turn at record rates on dealer lots.
- F-Series in-transit inventory expanded 127% over February and 66.1% over a year-ago.
- Mustang Mach-E sales jumped 18.1% in March from February, with total sales of the Mustang family -- Mach-E and Mustang – totaling 5,978.