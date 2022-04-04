TMC The Metals Co. (NASDAQ:TMC) +9.4% pre-market after ERAS Capital's Andrei Karkar, a board member of TMC and CEO of the Karkar Family Office, disclosed purchases topping 2M shares.

According to an SEC filing posted late Friday, Karkar bought 460K shares at an average price of $2.21 on March 30 and 1.625M shares at an average $2.46/share on March 31, for a total of ~$4M.

ERAS Capital, the investment arm associated with the family office, holds a 20% stake in TMC, according to Bloomberg data.

TMC aims to supply the electric vehicle industry with battery metals harvested from seafloor polymetallic nodules and holds exploration rights to three contract areas in the Pacific Ocean.

TMC shares traded as low as $1.15 in January but are up 18% YTD through Friday's close.