H2O Innovation renews, expands operation, maintenance contract
Apr. 04, 2022 9:25 AM ETH2O Innovation Inc. (HEOFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- H2O Innovation (OTCQX:HEOFF) has recently renewed the contract with its largest operation and maintenance customer, the City of Gulfport, Mississippi.
- The renewal, valued at C$13.9M/year, includes a scope expansion for solid waste collection and fleet management as well as annual consumer price index adjustments.
- The expanded four-year contract, valued at C$55.5M, brings the Corporation’s O&M backlog to C$131.0M.
- The City also has the option to extend the contract up to four additional renewal periods of two years each, potentially lengthening the total contract term to 12 years.