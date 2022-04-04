Clever Leaves plans to export dried flower from Colombia in 2022

Apr. 04, 2022

  • Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) said it expects to export milled cannabis flower by Q3 and high THC flower before the end of the year from Colombia.
  • The company said the plans follows the announcement of issuance of Joint Resolution 539 of 2022 by the Colombian Government.
  • The company said the Resolution details the process and requirements for exports of medical cannabis flowers and cannabis derivatives and marks the completion of a required regulatory framework.
  • Clever Leaves (CLVR) noted that after having grown milled flower for extraction for over four years, it is now ready to export the product as the regulation has finalized.
  • The company said it also plans to launch Colombian flower in Germany through its unit Clever Leaves Germany that has been commercializing its IQANNA brand.
