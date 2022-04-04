Turkey's trade deficit expands to $8.24B in March amid surging energy costs
Apr. 04, 2022 9:36 AM ETTUSC, TURBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- As energy prices skyrocket in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Turkey's trade deficit widened to $8.24B in March, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing preliminary data published by the Trade Ministry.
- Energy imports in particular jumped 156% to $8.4B from the same period a year ago, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus highlighted. Note that Russia ranked as the top exporter to Turkey at $4.1B, according to Bloomberg.
- Overall, exports rose ~20% in March to $22.7B, while imports jumped 31% to $30.9B.
- The losses along with higher energy prices have pushed the country's headline inflation last month to more than 61%, a two decade high. Meanwhile, the Turkish lira is off nearly 10% against the greenback in 2022, marking it as the second-worst emerging-market performer after Russia’s ruble, Bloomberg noted.
- Turkey-related exchange traded funds: iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) and Emerging Global Shares Turkey Small Cap ETF (TUSC).
- In mid-March, Turkey kept its policy rate unchanged again.